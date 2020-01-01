Visit Header
Terrace at Memorial Union

Madison's Largest Outdoor Restaurant

Welcome to the Summer 2020 Terrace

At last the Terrace is opening!  This summer we have to do things differently so you can still safely enjoy it.  The Terrace will be more like a traditional restaurant, by reservation only, to ensure everyone is safe and socially-distanced. 

While you will need to plan ahead and follow some new procedures, the iconic sunburst chairs, beautiful lake views, gorgeous sunsets, and your food favs are still available—we just need you to complete the picture!

Hours of operation:

Opening Day:  June 22
Hours:  3 pm – 10 pm daily
Weather permitting. We close in inclement weather.

Before you Go:

  • Make a reservation on OpenTable for a group of up to 6 (same-day only starting June 22 at 9 am).
  • One person per reservation needs one of the following:
      • Wisconsin Union Membership
      • Wisconsin Alumni Association Membership
      • UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID (Wiscard)
      • Active Military ID
      • Purchase a single-day $5 guest membership (open to everyone) if needed.
  • Download the Grubhub app to be ready to order food & beverages. (No carry-ins.)

When You Arrive:

  • Enter on the east side of Memorial Union (near Alumni Park).
  • Show your ID: Wisconsin Union membership, Wisconsin Alumni Association membership, UW-Madison faculty, staff, students ID, active Military ID or $5 single-day guest pass.
  • Show your Open Table Reservation (Smart phone required)

The Fine Print & More: 

  • IDs will be checked at entry. Only one patron per reservation needs to have proof of Wisconsin Union or Wisconsin Alumni Association membership or a UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID.  Anyone can be a member!  $5 single-day memberships available here
  • Our Terrace restaurant experience is new and different this summer so please check out the Plan Your Visit FAQ page for more details regarding reservations, food/beverage purchases, restroom availability, safety, parking and more.
  • Reservations:  via OpenTable.  We offer same-day reservations only and they can be made daily starting at 9 am.
  • Each reservation has a maximum stay of 1½ hours.
  • Maximum of 6 patrons per table – only 1 patron must have an ID.
  • Food and Beverage:  A food and/or beverage purchase is required at the Terrace restaurant.  Carry-ins are not allowed.
  • Campus parking lots are open and FREE! And we encourage walking, biking or bus. See our Getting Here and Parking pages for more details.
  • Restrooms available indoors. 
  • The Memorial Union building will remain closed, except for restroom access for Terrace patrons.
  • Exit on the west side of the Terrace near Park Street.
  • The Terrace is only open on nice days.  We will be closed for inclement weather.

–How To Terrace–

Make Your Reservation

Open Table >

$5 Single-Day Membership

Available 6/22 >

Order Food on GrubHub

We'll deliver to your table >

Terrace Menu

Browsing Only >

FAQ's for 2020

So I can't just show up at the Terrace as I have in the past?

Unfortunately, no.  This year, the seating and space is very limited due to COVID-19 and safety efforts.  

1.  You must first check OpenTable for an available time spot for your group up to 6.

2.  Reservations are for 1.5 hours.

3.  Your group MUST have  one of the following to enjoy the Terrace this summer:

  • Wisconsin Union membership
  • Wisconsin Alumni Association membership
  • UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID (Wiscard)
  • Active Military ID
  • $5 single-day guest membership
    $5 single-day memberships are open to everyone and only one per group is needed.  Buy your $5 single-day guest pass here or if you plan to join us multiple times this summer or all year, why not buy an annual or lifetime membership?  Become a Union Member.

 

 

How do I reserve a table on the Terrace?

New for 2020, reservations are required.  Make a reservation via OpenTable on the day of your planned visit starting at 9 am.  No advance reservations will be possible. 

Please note a reservation and one of the following IDs are required (just one per group). 

  • Wisconsin Union membership
  • Wisconsin Alumni Association membership
  • UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID (Wiscard)
  • Active Military ID
  • $5 single-day guest membership (open to anyone)

Do I have to be a Wisconsin Union member to enjoy the Terrace?

Temporarily for summer 2020 we are requiring a Wisconsin Union membership; Wisconsin Alumni Association membership, a UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID card or an active Military ID and a reservation via OpenTable.

We invite anyone (and everyone) to buy a single-day Membership for just $5 (just one per 6-person reservation needed). 

Buy your $5 membership here (summer 2020 only).

When is the Terrace open?

The Terrace will be open DAILY from 3 to 10 pm starting June 22. 

We will be closed for any inclement weather. 

How do I order food this year?

All food and beverage orders will need to be placed through the Grub Hub app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play

Once you download and set up Grub Hub, you will also need to add the UW-Madison CAMPUS link to your account:

  1. Click "My Grubhub" at the bottom of the screen
  2. Click the settings symbol in the top right corner of the screen
  3. Click"Campus Dining" and "Find your campus"
  4. Search "University of Wisconsin - Madison" and click "Add affiliation"
  5. Select which kind of user you are (Ex. "Student" or "Staff") and click "Next"
  6. [optional] Add your WISCARD for payment
  7. To order, search "The Terrace" for all Terrace menu offerings

Your food will be delivered to your assigned table. 

Browse the Menu

 

What about restrooms?

This summer, there will be specific restrooms available for use inside Memorial Union.

What are Terrace COVID Procedures?

Some new Terrace operations practices for health and safety include exclusively cashless payments, not permitting outside food or beverages, not permitting the moving of tables or chairs to ensure physical distancing, seating being available by reservation only, food and beverage delivery to patrons’ seating areas, the removal of self-serve condiments and beverages option, the requirement that all Union team members wear face coverings and gloves, at least six feet of distance between seating area, modified capacity to allow for physical distancing, and scheduled cleanings of seating areas between reservations.

Can I bring in food and drinks from somewhere else?

For summer 2020, no outside food or beverages are allowed.  Purchase is required via Grubhub web or smart phone app. 

Browse the menu

Is the Terrace Kid-Friendly?

Yes! Kids and people of all ages are welcome to enjoy our outdoor restaurant.

How do I get to the Terrace? Parking?

Walk, bus, bike, run... and if you must drive, parking in campus lots is FREE.  Yes, you read that right.  The UW-Campus parking lots are not charging parking fees this summer. 

See our Getting Here and Parking pages for the classic list of options. 

Will there be music or other activities?

This summer we will operate our dining (restaurant) only part of the Terrace.  So there is no entertainment but there will sun, chairs, lake views, food, beverages and YOU.

May I bring my dog?

Dogs, with the exception of service dogs, are not allowed in the Terrace, Alumni Park or the fenced-in portion of Lakeshore Path.

Is the Terrace accessible for those with disabilities?

Yes, as of the 2016 renovations, the Memorial Union Terrace is accessible for all of our members and their guests.

Are there any rules I should know before I go to the Terrace?

Click here to read our patron code of conduct and Terrace rules.

I have more questions. Whom may I contact?

If you have more questions about your Terrace visit, give us a call at (608) 265-3000, or email us at union@union.wisc.edu.