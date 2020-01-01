Terrace at Memorial Union

At last the Terrace is opening! This summer we have to do things differently so you can still safely enjoy it. The Terrace will be more like a traditional restaurant, by reservation only, to ensure everyone is safe and socially-distanced.
While you will need to plan ahead and follow some new procedures, the iconic sunburst chairs, beautiful lake views, gorgeous sunsets, and your food favs are still available—we just need you to complete the picture!
Opening Day: June 22
Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm daily
Weather permitting. We close in inclement weather.
When You Arrive:
Unfortunately, no. This year, the seating and space is very limited due to COVID-19 and safety efforts.
1. You must first check OpenTable for an available time spot for your group up to 6.
2. Reservations are for 1.5 hours.
3. Your group MUST have one of the following to enjoy the Terrace this summer:
New for 2020, reservations are required. Make a reservation via OpenTable on the day of your planned visit starting at 9 am. No advance reservations will be possible.
Please note a reservation and one of the following IDs are required (just one per group).
Temporarily for summer 2020 we are requiring a Wisconsin Union membership; Wisconsin Alumni Association membership, a UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID card or an active Military ID and a reservation via OpenTable.
We invite anyone (and everyone) to buy a single-day Membership for just $5 (just one per 6-person reservation needed).
Buy your $5 membership here (summer 2020 only).
The Terrace will be open DAILY from 3 to 10 pm starting June 22.
We will be closed for any inclement weather.
All food and beverage orders will need to be placed through the Grub Hub app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Once you download and set up Grub Hub, you will also need to add the UW-Madison CAMPUS link to your account:
Your food will be delivered to your assigned table.
This summer, there will be specific restrooms available for use inside Memorial Union.
Some new Terrace operations practices for health and safety include exclusively cashless payments, not permitting outside food or beverages, not permitting the moving of tables or chairs to ensure physical distancing, seating being available by reservation only, food and beverage delivery to patrons’ seating areas, the removal of self-serve condiments and beverages option, the requirement that all Union team members wear face coverings and gloves, at least six feet of distance between seating area, modified capacity to allow for physical distancing, and scheduled cleanings of seating areas between reservations.
For summer 2020, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Purchase is required via Grubhub web or smart phone app.
Yes! Kids and people of all ages are welcome to enjoy our outdoor restaurant.
Walk, bus, bike, run... and if you must drive, parking in campus lots is FREE. Yes, you read that right. The UW-Campus parking lots are not charging parking fees this summer.
See our Getting Here and Parking pages for the classic list of options.
This summer we will operate our dining (restaurant) only part of the Terrace. So there is no entertainment but there will sun, chairs, lake views, food, beverages and YOU.
Dogs, with the exception of service dogs, are not allowed in the Terrace, Alumni Park or the fenced-in portion of Lakeshore Path.
Yes, as of the 2016 renovations, the Memorial Union Terrace is accessible for all of our members and their guests.
Click here to read our patron code of conduct and Terrace rules.
If you have more questions about your Terrace visit, give us a call at (608) 265-3000, or email us at union@union.wisc.edu.