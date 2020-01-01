Terrace at Memorial Union

So I can't just show up at the Terrace as I have in the past?

Unfortunately, no. This year, the seating and space is very limited due to COVID-19 and safety efforts. 1. You must first check OpenTable for an available time spot for your group up to 6. 2. Reservations are for 1.5 hours. 3. Your group MUST have one of the following to enjoy the Terrace this summer: Wisconsin Union membership

Wisconsin Alumni Association membership

UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID (Wiscard)

Active Military ID

$5 single-day guest membership

$5 single-day memberships are open to everyone and only one per group is needed. Buy your $5 single-day guest pass here or if you plan to join us multiple times this summer or all year, why not buy an annual or lifetime membership? Become a Union Member.

How do I reserve a table on the Terrace?

New for 2020, reservations are required. Make a reservation via OpenTable on the day of your planned visit starting at 9 am. No advance reservations will be possible. Please note a reservation and one of the following IDs are required (just one per group). Wisconsin Union membership

Wisconsin Alumni Association membership

UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID (Wiscard)

Active Military ID

$5 single-day guest membership (open to anyone)

Do I have to be a Wisconsin Union member to enjoy the Terrace?

Temporarily for summer 2020 we are requiring a Wisconsin Union membership; Wisconsin Alumni Association membership, a UW-Madison staff, faculty or student ID card or an active Military ID and a reservation via OpenTable. We invite anyone (and everyone) to buy a single-day Membership for just $5 (just one per 6-person reservation needed). Buy your $5 membership here (summer 2020 only).

When is the Terrace open?

The Terrace will be open DAILY from 3 to 10 pm starting June 22. We will be closed for any inclement weather.

How do I order food this year?

All food and beverage orders will need to be placed through the Grub Hub app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Once you download and set up Grub Hub, you will also need to add the UW-Madison CAMPUS link to your account: Click "My Grubhub" at the bottom of the screen Click the settings symbol in the top right corner of the screen Click"Campus Dining" and "Find your campus" Search "University of Wisconsin - Madison" and click "Add affiliation" Select which kind of user you are (Ex. "Student" or "Staff") and click "Next" [optional] Add your WISCARD for payment To order, search "The Terrace" for all Terrace menu offerings Your food will be delivered to your assigned table. Browse the Menu

What about restrooms?

This summer, there will be specific restrooms available for use inside Memorial Union.

What are Terrace COVID Procedures?

Some new Terrace operations practices for health and safety include exclusively cashless payments, not permitting outside food or beverages, not permitting the moving of tables or chairs to ensure physical distancing, seating being available by reservation only, food and beverage delivery to patrons’ seating areas, the removal of self-serve condiments and beverages option, the requirement that all Union team members wear face coverings and gloves, at least six feet of distance between seating area, modified capacity to allow for physical distancing, and scheduled cleanings of seating areas between reservations.

Can I bring in food and drinks from somewhere else?

For summer 2020, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Purchase is required via Grubhub web or smart phone app. Browse the menu

Is the Terrace Kid-Friendly?

Yes! Kids and people of all ages are welcome to enjoy our outdoor restaurant.

How do I get to the Terrace? Parking?

Walk, bus, bike, run... and if you must drive, parking in campus lots is FREE. Yes, you read that right. The UW-Campus parking lots are not charging parking fees this summer. See our Getting Here and Parking pages for the classic list of options.

Will there be music or other activities?

This summer we will operate our dining (restaurant) only part of the Terrace. So there is no entertainment but there will sun, chairs, lake views, food, beverages and YOU.

May I bring my dog?

Dogs, with the exception of service dogs, are not allowed in the Terrace, Alumni Park or the fenced-in portion of Lakeshore Path.

Is the Terrace accessible for those with disabilities?

Yes, as of the 2016 renovations, the Memorial Union Terrace is accessible for all of our members and their guests.

Are there any rules I should know before I go to the Terrace?

Click here to read our patron code of conduct and Terrace rules.

I have more questions. Whom may I contact?